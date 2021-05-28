Denver Beats Portland 120-115, Goes Up 2-1 in Playoff Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seth Curry scored 30 points, Tobias Harris had 28 and the Philadelphia 76ers finished off the Washington Wizards in five games with a 129-112 victory Wednesday night. Ben Simmons had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to keep the top-seeded 76ers in the hunt for their first championship since 1983. The Sixers played with Joel Embiid sidelined with a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. He is listed as day to day. Coach Doc Rivers said he was hopeful Embiid could return at some point in the postseason. The Sixers will face Atlanta. The Hawks beat the Knicks in five games later Wednesday.