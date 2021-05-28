Cancel
NBA

Denver Beats Portland 120-115, Goes Up 2-1 in Playoff Series

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 19 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 36 points and 11 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-115 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. Austin Rivers hit four 3-pointers during a crucial stretch in the final quarter and finished with 21 points for third-seeded Denver, which had 20 3s overall. The Blazers struggled from 3-point range and got poor shooting from their reserves despite cheers from the biggest home crowd allowed at the Moda Center this season. Damian Lillard led all scorers with 37 points.

1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Austin Rivers
Damian Lillard
#Moda Center#Ap
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Violent Crimes
Basketball
Sports
