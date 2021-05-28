Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kirby Howell-Baptiste explains why her 'Cruella' character is "really, really validating" for women with careers

wjtn.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirby Howell-Baptiste says she's offering a new and improved take on a beloved character in the Disney live-action comedy Cruella. The film, centered on the backstory of aspiring fashion designer Estella -- who later becomes the notorious criminal known as Cruella de Vil -- also follows Howell-Baptiste as Anita Darling, Estella's childhood friend and a well-known journalist. Howell-Baptiste tells ABC Audio that the Anita in Cruella is very different from the one portrayed in Disney's 101 Dalmatians.

wjtn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Abc Audio#Dalmatians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionlavozdeanza.com

A villain gets deeper but sugarcoated character in “Cruella”

The prequel to “101 Dalmatians,” the new film “Cruella” strikes a good balance between portraying the evil and the tragedy in the life of Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone) and how she became the villain we recognize today. “Cruella” follows Estella Miller (Emma Stone), a rowdy and rebellious kid with...
Beauty & FashionFandango

Watch 'Cruella': First 9 Minutes Introduce a Bold and Daring Hero

How did the vibrant and clever Estella become the bold and daring hero known as Cruella? The first nine minutes of the film establish the character, the mood, the tone and, oh yes, the Dalmatians too. (Look quick, they play an important role!) The spirited action-adventure is set in London, beginning in the 1960s, before moving ahead to the outlandish, fashion-defining decade of the 1970s.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Womanly Live

The Inspiration Behind The Iconic Cruella Style

Disney gave Cruella De Vil her own story. Brilliantly played by Emma Stone, Cruella brings a unique glam-punk style to the big screens. Even though Cruella De Vil got her own movie only in 2021, she was actually born in the ’50s. Disney’s most stylish villain became famous in the ’90s classic 101 Dalmatians. But Cruella’s new version is different.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

The Suicide Squad's James Gunn reveals who the main character really is

The Suicide Squad is set to reunite the likes of Harley Quinn, Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang from the original movie and see them team up with a whole bunch of new allies. With such a big ensemble, it's hard to imagine the comic book outing focusing on one specific anti-hero, but director James Gunn has assured fans that certain characters will be followed more closely than others.
MoviesDeSoto Times Today

Triple Feature: Bob Garver reviews "Cruella," "Peter Rabbit 2," and "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” the weekend’s #1 movie, was a colossal waste of my time. In the interest of not wasting too much of your time with my complaining, I’ve decided to chop down that review and offer two alternatives that are much more deserving of your time, though they will never get a weekend to call their own. With that in mind, I’ll get the big dud out of the way first…
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Harrison Ford crashed at age 78 and left the shooting of Indiana Jones 5

Harrison Ford is a living legend of film history at 78 years old and is currently filming Indiana Jones 5. Although his age does not prevent him from remaining current in acting, sometimes it plays a trick on him: this Wednesday it became known that the recordings of the award-winning actor in the film had to be suspended due to an accident he suffered. What happened?
Entertainmentrock929rocks.com

Is this nanny really the Predator?

Someone posted footage from a nanny cam in their home… after their babysitter walked through the living room and looked like the alien in the movie “Predator”. It was like she had an invisibility cloak on, just like the movie. We’re guessing it was a frame rate issue or something.
Beauty & Fashionmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Lawrence takes to the streets a trend that promises to stay

Jennifer Lawrence He chose to stay home most of the time last year when the restrictions for the Covid-19 pandemic were in full force, but when they got up he took to the streets and has since given fans glimpses of his life. In addition, fans are aware of the fashion trends that he is imposing and that they promise to stay.
Celebrities1stnews.com

DJ Cuppy explains why minimalism enthralls her

Nigerian billionaire heiress and entertainment polymath, DJ Cuppy has explained why less is more to her. According to the 28-year-old heiress to the Otedola Dynasty, she finds sexiness in minimalism. The disc jockey took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share tips on ways to make people long for more...
Relationshipsthebertshow.com

Romeo Told His Therapist How He Really Feels About Her

Going to a therapist for the first time is nerve-racking. You’ve never opened up to a stranger before, and you’re wishing all goes well. But something is off. In Romeo’s case, he’s struggling with finding the perfect therapist. He’s worried that his new therapist is too young. So he decided to tell her how he really feels.