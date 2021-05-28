Kirby Howell-Baptiste explains why her 'Cruella' character is "really, really validating" for women with careers
Kirby Howell-Baptiste says she's offering a new and improved take on a beloved character in the Disney live-action comedy Cruella. The film, centered on the backstory of aspiring fashion designer Estella -- who later becomes the notorious criminal known as Cruella de Vil -- also follows Howell-Baptiste as Anita Darling, Estella's childhood friend and a well-known journalist. Howell-Baptiste tells ABC Audio that the Anita in Cruella is very different from the one portrayed in Disney's 101 Dalmatians.wjtn.com