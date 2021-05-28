Cancel
Hidalgo County, TX

Announcement of South Texas College’s Sole Presidential Finalist

By TBB Staff
texasborderbusiness.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRose Benavidez, Chair of South Texas College Board of Trustees:. I am pleased to inform you that the Board of Trustees has named Dr. Ricardo Solis as the sole finalist for the position of President of South Texas College pending final negotiations. He is expected to assume the office in the month of July 2021. We are excited to welcome Dr. Solis’ leadership as we enter the next chapter of South Texas College’s history.

