Haun Honored for Outstanding Service to Advertising Profession, Students
Samford communication and media professor Dan Haun has earned the American Advertising Federation's (AAF) Donald G. Hileman Memorial Award for District 7, representing 19 affiliate advertising clubs and federations in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. The honor recognizes a college educator for outstanding service to advertising, to the AAF district, to a local advertising federation, and to college advertising students through a student advertising team, a student advertising club, and teaching of superior quality.www.samford.edu