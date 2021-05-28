Cancel
Meet the Judges: Spark Awards – Entrepreneurship

By Heels Down
heelsdownmag.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Heels Down Spark Awards are officially open to creative individuals making their mark in the equestrian industry. The Spark Awards is an international competition for inspiring individuals to recognize the creative talent brewing in the horse world. Hosted by Heels Down Media, the Spark Awards are open to equestrians, entrepreneurs, writers, designers and more – basically anyone with a cool idea that touches the equestrian industry in some way.

