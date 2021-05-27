Cancel
Public Health

CVS, Kroger the latest to offer incentives for vaccinations

WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 17 days ago
CVS and grocery store chain Kroger are the latest businesses that are heeding the calls of lawmakers and health experts and offering incentives to people who choose to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, both Kroger and CVS launched sweepstakes offering prizes to those who get vaccinated in their stores. Their announcements come weeks after President Joe Biden, in an address to the nation, encouraged America's big businesses to find creative ways to get Americans excited about getting their shots .

On Thursday, CVS announced that beginning June 1, those who have gotten a vaccine at CVS or those who can certify that they’ve registered to receive a vaccination at a CVS are eligible to enter sweepstakes with several prizes, including cash, destination vacations and trips to live events.

All of the prizes in the CVS sweepstakes are designed to highlight the activities that Americans can return to once vaccinated. They include:

  • $500 cash for 125 people, and $5,000 cash to five winners for a family reunion
  • 100 7-day cruises for two people, with destinations to the Caribbean, Alaska and Europe
  • Two Super Bowl tickets and free airfare and hotel bookings to the host city of Los Angeles
  • 500 $100 gift cards for dates and a $5,000 grand prize "ultimate date experience"

Later on Thursday, Kroger announced that it would be giving away five $1 million prizes to those who get vaccinated at their stores. The retailer added that it's also giving away free groceries for a year to 10 winners a week for five weeks this summer.
Kroger said it would release more information and official rules next week.

The retailers are just the latest company to offer incentives for Americans to get vaccinated. Earlier this year, Krispy Kreme offered a free donut daily to anyone with a CDC-issued vaccination card.

Baseball teams like the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds are offering free or discounted tickets to fans who have been vaccinated. Other companies like American Airlines, Kroger and Publix are offering cash or extra days off of work to employees who get vaccinated.

Even state governments are finding ways to motivate their constituents. For example, West Virginia is offering its younger residents a $100 savings bond to anyone who gets vaccinated, while Ohio is giving away five $1 million prizes and five full-ride college scholarships in a lottery giveaway .

Earlier this week, the CDC announced that 50% of the U.S. is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 . Biden has said it is his administration's goal to get 70% of Americans to have at least one vaccine dose by July 4.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

