Chapters Health CareNu, an organization founded on a new approach to population health management in a joint venture with Next Healthcare Solutions (NHS), today announced the launch of Assurity DCE, a program within its portfolio of companies. Assurity DCE is one of only 53 awarded direct contracting entity (DCE) programs in the nation and the only high needs entity awarded in Florida by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI). Assurity DCE will be participating in Performance Year 2021 of the Global and Professional Direct Contracting (GPDC) Model. At the same time, Chapters Health named Paola Bianchi Delp, MBA, MHA, ACHE, the president of the CareNu division.