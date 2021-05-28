Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

On-Chain Analysis: Five Metrics Indicate the Middle of a Bitcoin Bull Run

By Jakub Dziadkowiec
beincrypto.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past few days, the price of bitcoin has been consolidating after a monumental correction, reaching the local low at $30,000. Many on-chain analysis indicators also recorded significant declines, going back to levels from before this year’s run. In today’s analysis, we present five on-chain indicators that are now...

beincrypto.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoins#Bull Run#Moving Average#Mvrv#Btc#Ath#Puell Multiple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
MarketsLebanon-Express

Bitcoin’s Price Today: June 14, 2021—BTC Rises 13%

The Bitcoin (BTC) price today, as of 11:30 a.m. ET, is $40,641.24, up 13.18% in the last 24 hours. It’s up 12.60% from last week and down 17.49% from one month ago, according to CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume is at $51,570,141,712, and it has a market cap of $761,402,908,774.
Marketsbbcgossip.com

Price analysis 6/14: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, LTC, BCH

Bitcoin (BTC) has risen above the psychological resistance at $40,000 following a series of positive news flow over the past week. The first bit of bullish news that impacted the price of Bitcoin was a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk who said the carmaker wil accept Bitcoin payments if more than 50% clean energy is used by Bitcoin miners with a “positive future trend.”
Marketscryptoticker.io

Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bitcoin breaches 40K, but will it Drop Back?

The crypto rollercoaster is back, especially that Bitcoin prices reached USD 40,000 and breached it slightly higher. Crypto traders were waiting for this specific price action. In fact, those guys are swing trading BTC prices between 30K and 40K and making good profits. After today’s 40K price breach, what should investors do? Short-sell at current prices or buy in anticipation of a 50K price reach?
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $167.98 million and $2.49 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BitMart Token (BMX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.32 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One BitMart Token coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitMart Token has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $31.32 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Rebounds as Bitcoin Reclaims $40,000

BTC/USD price makes positive moves to the previous highs as Bitcoin reclaims $40,000. The bulls are yet to sustain above $40,000 resistance convincingly. Presently, BTC price is fluctuating below and above the resistance level. This is the first time Bitcoin has broken the $40,000 price level since May 20. Can the bulls sustain the bullish momentum?
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Multiplier Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,293.00 (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for about $0.0879 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $8.20 million and $27,293.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

TA: Bitcoin Signaling Upside Continuation, Why BTC Could Rally Further

Bitcoin price is showing positive signs above the $40,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC is likely to continue higher above $41,000 and $41,500 in the near term. Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $38,500 and $40,000 resistance levels. The price is currently well above $38,500 and the 100...
MarketsFXStreet.com

A Bitcoin indicator with a 'perfect' history just told you to buy the dip

A $40,000 BTC price provides a classic entry point, the Bitcoin to stablecoin ratio oscillator suggests. MicroStrategy may be as smart as ever “buying the dip” in Bitcoin (BTC) as an indicator with a “perfect” history tells traders to buy. In a tweet on June 15, popular analyst Cole Garner...
Marketscom-unik.info

Vertcoin Market Cap Tops $37.37 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $37.37 million and $260,617.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price analysis: Bitcoin still trades around $40,000, reversal incoming?

BTC traded sideways overnight. Further upside is still rejected. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish for today as further upside was rejected overnight and the market moved sideways to prepare a base from which to push lower overnight. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to retrace over the next 24 hours and set another higher low around $37,000.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum price analysis: Ethereum reached $2,600, retracement incoming?

ETH still bullish overnight. Resistance at $2,600 might reverse Ethereum today. Ethereum price analysis is bearish for the next 24 hours as the $2,600 resistance was reached overnight and further upside is still rejected. Therefore, we expect ETH to retrace once more to test the $2,200 support. The overall market...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

US-based Insurance Giants Invest in Crypto Market

Six giants of the insurance world tread into the growing market of cryptocurrency by acquiring profit from the stocks of Grayscale Investments, the daughter organization of Digital Currency Group. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, six major insurance corporations procured shares of crypto investment goods floated by Grayscale Investments, the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls targeting 110.00

The 15-min resistance structure was broken in the Tokyo open which would now be expected to act as support. Bulls have a high probability set up on the table at this juncture. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin Bulls Should Mark This Date on Their Calendars, Says Analyst Justin Bennett

Crypto trader and analyst Justin Bennett is telling Bitcoin bulls to keep on eye on this specific date, as the flagship cryptocurrency struggles to maintain upward momentum. In a new strategy session, Bennett says that monthly futures expiration dates have played a big part in Bitcoin’s price action, often correlating with local tops and bottoms.
Marketsspglobal.com

Asia middle distillates: Key market indicators this week

The Asian middle distillates market is set to enter the week of June 14-18 on a steady-to-weaker note. Gasoil demand is expected to be steady as market participants await fresh pricing cues while the jet fuel/kerosene sector could see demand from air cargo freight, even as demand for international travel remains hampered by COVID-19 related restrictions.
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

TA: Bitcoin Prints Bullish Pattern, Why Dips Turn Attractive For BTC

Bitcoin price formed a base above $35,000 and started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. BTC broke the $38,000 resistance and it even traded close to $40,000. Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $38,000 and $38,500 resistance levels. The price is currently well above $38,000 and the 100...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Swings Lower in Ranges

LTC/USD – Daily Chart. The LTC/USD daily chart showcases that the crypto swings lower at the range-line of $150. There have yet been some volatile price movements around the lower range trading zone that the market has over time been keeping. As a result, all the SMA indicators as well feature not much difference in their stances on the chart. The 50-day SMA is situated above the 14-day SMA with a small space between as the bearish trend-line drew across them from the top to the downside. The Stochastic Oscillators’ lines are slightly opened pointing toward the southbound between ranges of 40 and 20. That signifies a downward force is somewhat ongoing.