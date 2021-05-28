Get ‘Back On The Bull’ By Getting COVID-19 Vaccine: How Herd Immunity Occurs

Last summer, due to COVID-19, North Carolina was just implementing its Safer-At-Home Order. Several businesses and venues were ordered to remain closed, and in June of last year, masks became mandatory in all public places. This summer, we have vaccines. Thanks to COVID-19 vaccines, safer-at-home orders have been lifted, and masks are no longer required for people who are fully vaccinated. This is incredible news, but it does not mean the pandemic is over. Here’s why it is still critical that you get vaccinated and why the timing of your vaccine matters.