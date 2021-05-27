Three courses, a side and a drink for £24.95 at Auberge

These are the words, images, and beers that inspired the GBH Collective this week. Drinking alone just got better, because now you’re drinking with all of us. “The human body is built the way it is so that we could slowly but surely run down prey for miles and miles in the heat until the animal toppled over from exhaustion. Then we’d kill it and carry it back to camp. This is why we have two legs, springy arches in our feet, big butt muscles, sweat glands across our body, no fur, short torsos, and strong grips.” Nothing speaks to my soul quite like primitive approaches to lifestyle. Over the last few years, I’ve been trying to get better at minimizing the use of technology to focus more on my innate abilities as a human being. My perspective in this regard was introduced to me through fitness, in particular, CrossFit, and its programming of rucking for some workouts.