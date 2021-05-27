Cancel
Restaurants

Three courses, a side and a drink for £24.95 at Auberge

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fine French feed at a brasserie on the South Bank, close to Waterloo. Includes a glass of house wine, a beer or a soft drink. So the thing about this restaurant is that sure, it serves up a selection of classic French dishes (we’ll take the vichyssoise, the boeuf bourguignon and the tarte aux pommes, ta), but it also serves a few crowd-pleasers that you probably wouldn’t get in a sniffy bistro on Rue Jouye-Rouve. Which basically means there’s a lot of choice and you can take your fussy pal. So that’s good. And for you? Just sit back and enjoy a great-value dinner. Maybe say ooh la la or something like that.

Rethink Your Drinks

Hot weather is here, which means it is very important to stay hydrated! However, it is even more important to stay hydrated with better-for-you drink options. It can be very easy to opt for a sugar filled lemonade or high calorie iced coffee drink when you’re thirsty and temperatures are high.
Real Simple

Sparkling Lemonade Mixed Drinks

Making cocktails (or great mocktails) at home can be a hassle. Not so with sparkling lemonade, which takes care of the soda water, sweetener, and citrusy element all in one go. Everyday drinks pair well here; pour equal amounts red wine and sparkling together for a Spanish-inspired spritzer, or try with light beer as the Germans do. These low ABV alternatives are great for long summer afternoons or hot evening barbecues. Or make a special non-alcoholic version with pomegranate juice. It's tart, tasty, and sure to be a poolside favorite.
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Drinking Too Much Wine, Says Science

Humans have been kicking their legs up and pouring a glass of wine (or, perhaps more accurately, a goblet) as far back in history as we know of. Modern wine-lovers have no shortage of ways to consume. From a myriad of different types and flavors to a growing list of inventive sipping accessories. In the United States alone, the wine industry contributes $220 billion to our economy annually—a statistic that came to light pre-pandemic and, therefore, could definitely skew low comparatively.
Zoobilation entrée winner Auberge offers local French dining

ZIONSVILLE– Zoobilation 2021 is in the books and the zoo’s luxurious black-tie event raised two million dollars to care for all the animals and to fund some important conservation projects. If you’ve never been Zoobilation features fashion, live music and food from many wonderful Central Indiana restaurants. Celebrity judges award prizes to the best appetizer, entrée, dessert and décor. Auberge restaurant and bar in Zionsville won best entrée. Executive chef Peter-Paul Meyer and general manager Abigail Bryant.
Food, Drink & Nightlife

Politicos, cops, and business titans all convene at this St. Louis staple, which reopened in March 2020 in Midtown. The iconic cafeteria serves roast beef and Reuben sandwiches, as well as six-packs of beer (which should alone qualify it for a Michelin rating). Low-key Beffa’s is short on frills but long on atmosphere—and is an absolutely essential place to visit to better understand this city. 2700 Olive.
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Drinking Coffee From a To-Go Cup, According to Experts

You fell in love with your at-home coffee routine during the pandemic, but you might be left with a different taste in your mouth as you begin to sip your daily cup of joe on-the-go again. Thankfully, a psychology expert has revealed that there's a scientific reason why the coffee in your to-go mug tastes simply tastes different than it does in the comfort of your own place.
257. Read. Look. Drink.

These are the words, images, and beers that inspired the GBH Collective this week. Drinking alone just got better, because now you’re drinking with all of us. “The human body is built the way it is so that we could slowly but surely run down prey for miles and miles in the heat until the animal toppled over from exhaustion. Then we’d kill it and carry it back to camp. This is why we have two legs, springy arches in our feet, big butt muscles, sweat glands across our body, no fur, short torsos, and strong grips.” Nothing speaks to my soul quite like primitive approaches to lifestyle. Over the last few years, I’ve been trying to get better at minimizing the use of technology to focus more on my innate abilities as a human being. My perspective in this regard was introduced to me through fitness, in particular, CrossFit, and its programming of rucking for some workouts.
Lesin Vodka describe advantages of drinking energized drink

Ignoring the negative assessment that charged refreshments have gotten, there two or three benefits to drinking them. This assessment explains why invigorated beverages are a multibillion-dollar industry all through the planet, and why, dismissing tricky features about the thing’s conceivable hazardous outcomes, this prize section is now stretching out as displayed by Lesin Vodka. Here’s the clarification individuals continue returning for extra, regardless of whether you love them or severely dislike them.
Bushwacker Drink

The Bushwacker drink is like a mashup of a chocolate milkshake and piña colada! This boozy frozen cocktail stars Kahlua and creme de cacao. Here’s a frozen cocktail that will blow your mind with its creamy, chocolaty flavor: the Bushwacker drink! This one is equal parts refreshing and rich…and man, are we glad it’s now part of our repertoire. Invented in the 1970’s, the Bushwacker is a mashup of a chocolate milkshake and piña colada. It’s lusciously smooth with notes of chocolate, coffee and vanilla. It’s perfect for sipping poolside or as a dessert drink any time you’re dreaming of sun. Here’s how to make the best Bushwacker on the planet.
The Infatuation

Where To Eat & Drink By The River

It has been scientifically proven that twirling cacio e pepe while looking directly at a river is good for the soul. Okay, so we’re not scientists, and we’re pretty sure that even if we were, we wouldn’t be able to measure how good something is for the soul, but there’s just something about summer and water that puts everyone in a good mood. So whether you’re looking for somewhere to eat after a stroll by the river, or a meal overlooking one of London’s most famous landmarks, here are our favourite spots to eat near the river Thames.
The Frozen Drink, Ascendant

The Piña Colada never imagined it’d have this much competition. In the spring of 2020, TJ Lynch, owner of the Manhattan bar Mother’s Ruin, started getting a lot of phone calls and emails from bar owners and managers. Some were people Lynch knew, but just as many were friends of friends or even complete strangers. All wanted to talk about the same subject: frozen cocktails and how to make them.
No-Added-Sugar Juice Drinks

The Robinsons Ready to Drink range is a rebranded version of the brands Refresh'd range that is intended to help retailers capitalize on the increased popularity of fruit juice refreshments and offer consumers a summer-ready drink to try out. The drinks come in two flavor options including Peach & Mango...
Classic Drinks

The trivial King of the cocktails is the Old Fashioned – and for six years straight this classic cocktail topped the Drinks International poll for most popular cocktail ordered in bars around the world. The Old Fashioned shows no sign of waning – indeed, this American whiskey classic is picking up pace. Almost 35% of bars said it was their top selling classic. Make it with bourbon, or rye as they probably did way back when. One sugar cube wetted with three dashes of Angostura bitters and a little soda, crushed, stirred with a large ice cube and two ounces of rye. YES!
On the Side

Move over, main dish — it’s time for the sides to shine. Creamy Cauliflower Pinto Mashed Potatoes give the classic dish a makeover without extra effort. Rainbow Confetti Couscous with Honey-Lime Vinaigrette combines dried fruits with grains and vegetables for a side that’s bursting with flavor and texture. And hearty Warm Tuscan Pasta Salad pays homage to the recipe developer’s Italian heritage. All three recipes feature ingredients you may already have in your kitchen and take less than 30 minutes to make.
6 Bottles of Wine for $24.95

If you like wine or want to have on hand for the summer or for gifting, this is a deal that can't be beat. Affiliate links used in this post. FirstLeaf, a wine subscription service, is offering all new customers 6 bottles of wine for just $24.95 + free shipping when you use the coupon FLASHSALE2021. That is just $4.15 a bottle (retail $20-$30 a bottle)! FirstLeaf only sells high quality wines, with 92% of them being award-winning. In fact, they stand behind their product so much that they will credit you for any of the wines you don’t like.
The dark side of energy drinks

I‘m trying to cut down on energy drinks. I know, that’s a rather pathetic undertaking compared to going sober or quitting smoking. But it is hard. I wade through mental fog, yawning yawns that rival a buffalo’s bellow. Switch to coffee? Yes, I could. But hot drinks are not the same. I like the cold, refreshing quality — and the ring pull’s crack.
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Not Drinking Smoothies, Says Science

If you rarely find yourself with adequate time to prepare a cooked breakfast in the morning, smoothies are an easy way to add fruits, vegetables, and essential vitamins and minerals to your diet in a hurry. Healthy, quick to prepare, simple to stock (thank you, freezer!), and easy to take on the go, it's hard to imagine why not everyone is drinking a smoothie for breakfast. They're so popular that 60% of frozen fruit purchased in 2014 went into smoothies, according to an NPR report.
Flavorful Boba Drink Syrups

The Torani Puremade Black Sugar Syrup is a new product from the brand targeted towards the increasing number of consumers becoming interested in boba bubble tea drinks. The syrup features a recipe inspired by kokuto, which is a natural dark brown cane sugar that hails from Okinawa in Japan. The syrup is reported to have a caramelized flavor profile that boasts hints of molasses to make it perfect for use in bubble tea drinks with a deeper taste experience.
New San Antonio bar Chismosas brings Mexico-inspired food and drinks, cheeky decor to North Side

If you grew up in San Antonio, you may know the term "chismosa" is often tied to an abuela or tía who has a penchant for knowing — and sharing — everyone’s business. But that term may take on a new meaning with the opening of Chismosas Cantina y Comida Texicana, a new North Side establishment that held a soft opening over the weekend. This Chismosas serves up cocktails and Mexico-inspired eats in a sexy lounge with a spacious patio.