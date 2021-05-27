Three courses, a side and a drink for £24.95 at Auberge
A fine French feed at a brasserie on the South Bank, close to Waterloo. Includes a glass of house wine, a beer or a soft drink. So the thing about this restaurant is that sure, it serves up a selection of classic French dishes (we'll take the vichyssoise, the boeuf bourguignon and the tarte aux pommes, ta), but it also serves a few crowd-pleasers that you probably wouldn't get in a sniffy bistro on Rue Jouye-Rouve. Which basically means there's a lot of choice and you can take your fussy pal. So that's good. And for you? Just sit back and enjoy a great-value dinner. Maybe say ooh la la or something like that.