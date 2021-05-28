Cancel
Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros extending loan with St Patrick's Athletic

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros is extending his loan with St Patrick's Athletic to the end of the season. The 19-year-old goalkeeper, who signed a long-term contract extension with the Reds last summer, joined the Irish Premier Division back in February. The Reds had the option to recall the Czech during...

