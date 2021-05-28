Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Sexual Harassment Under the Lens in Series by JACC: Case Reports

By Caitlin E. Cox
tctmd.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardiology, much like the world at large, has seen an awakening of awareness when it comes to sexual harassment in recent years. Now, a three-part series in JACC: Case Reports is addressing how this misbehavior holds women—and sometimes men—back in the profession, as well as what can be done to turn the tide.

www.tctmd.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academic Medicine#Loma Linda University#Emory University#Ga#Tctmd#Phd#Greek#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Ethics
Related
Sciencegastroenterologyadvisor.com

Case Series Reports Myocarditis After Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

HealthDay News — In a case series published online June 7 in Pediatrics, the authors present seven cases of acute myocarditis or myopericarditis in healthy male adolescents within four days of receiving the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination. Mayme Marshall, M.D., from the Oregon Health and Science University...
Ohio Statecwcolumbus.com

Under 350 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health reported 347 new coronavirus cases with 59 additional hospitalizations and 70 more deaths on Friday. The update brings the cumulative totals to 1,106,411 coronavirus cases with 59,836 cumulative hospitalizations and 20,091 deaths. 1,073,962 people were presumed recovered by the state as...
Public HealthJournal-News

Coronavirus: State reports under 300 cases Sunday

The Ohio Department of Health reported 251 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number of new cases reported in the past 21 days and the ninth day in a row the state has reported fewer than 500 new cases. The state’s current 21 day case average...
Cancerthedowneypatriot.com

Men’s health should never be neglected

For many men, tolerating pain is a sign of manhood. For others, seeing a doctor for annual checkups is a low priority in their busy lives. Unfortunately, health experts warn such behavior is dangerous, and can lead to serious health consequences. According to a 2019 survey by the Centers for...
Public Healthrenalandurologynews.com

COVID-19 Increases Health Inequities in Patients With Hypertension

Among individuals with high blood pressure, COVID-19 has disproportionately affected underserved racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups, according to a report recently published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. This report draws on the work of several sources, including a diverse group of experts that discussed this matter as...
FitnessArkansas Online

OPINION | REBECCA PUHL: The burden of weight stigma

Lazy. Unmotivated. No self-discipline. No willpower. These are just a few of the stereotypes ingrained in American society about people who have a high body weight or large body size. Known as weight stigma, these attitudes result in many Americans being blamed, teased, bullied, mistreated and discriminated against. There is...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Postpartum mental health visits up during pandemic, study finds

New mothers sought mental health treatment more often during the coronavirus pandemic, a study found, with higher rates observed within three months after childbirth. Findings published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) on Monday stemmed from data on more than 137,000 postpartum mothers in Ontario, Canada. Patients under study were about 31 years old on average.
Minoritieschasepharmacyinc.com

Most Editors at Leading Medical Journals Are White, Study Finds

MONDAY, June 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The vast majority of editors at leading medical journals are white — with few of those influential spots going to Black or Hispanic professionals, a new study finds. The study comes on the heels of a controversy that prompted the resignation of the...
Mental Healthdnyuz.com

Teletherapy Aimed to Make Mental Health Care More Inclusive. The Data Show a Different Story

For years, teletherapy has been pitched as the next frontier in mental-health care. Unlike medical disciplines requiring a more hands-on approach—say, physical therapy or surgery—talk therapy has long seemed a natural and effective fit for telehealth. And by taking appointments off the therapist’s couch and into patients’ homes via their devices, advocates argued, telehealth could make counseling more accessible and convenient for everyone, with particular benefits for those who lived in health care deserts or who couldn’t regularly drive back and forth to see a clinician. The hope was that virtual therapy could help democratize a system that allowed almost 20% of white Americans to receive mental-health care in 2019, but fewer than 10% of people identifying as Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, Asian or Pacific Islander.
NutritionMedscape News

Fewer Than 1 in 10 Americans Meeting Dietary Fiber Recommendations

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - The vast majority of U.S. adults fail to meet adequate-intake guidelines for dietary fiber on a daily basis, new research indicates. "Dietary fiber plays an important role in cardiovascular health, body weight regulation and gastrointestinal health. Based on our findings, fewer than 1 in 10 U.S. adults meet their daily recommendations for fiber intake," Dr. Derek Miketinas with Texas Woman's University in Houston noted in his presentation at Nutrition 2021, a virtual conference hosted by the American Society for Nutrition.
Women's Healthiweller.com

NIH launches study to determine best time for gestational diabetes screening

Sumary of NIH launches study to determine best time for gestational diabetes screening:. A new study supported by the National Institutes of Health aims to improve gestational diabetes screening and diagnosis by better understanding blood glucose levels throughout pregnancy.. With sites around the country, the Glycemic Observation and Metabolic Outcomes...
Public Healthgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Inequities in Hypertension Care Magnified by the COVID-19 Pandemic

During the 4th Annual University of Utah Translational Hypertension Symposium, there was a discussion about the inequities in health care for the diagnosis and management of hypertension in the United States and how these inequities have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. A synopsis of this discussion was published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Mental Healthaustinnews.net

Adolescents suffered mental health impact during COVID

Washington [US], June 13 (ANI): A team of Icelandic and North American behavioural and social scientists recently studied 59,000 Icelandic adolescents and found that COVID-19 has had a significant, detrimental impact on adolescent mental health, especially in girls. The findings published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry is the first...
Women's Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Women Present With More Advanced Acute Aortic Dissection

MONDAY, June 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Women with acute aortic dissection are older and have more advanced disease at presentation than men, according to a study published online June 1 in The Annals of Thoracic Surgery. Lauren V. Huckaby, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and colleagues...