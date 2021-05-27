Dashiell Hammett, “The Gutting of Couffignal”
Dashiell Hammett (1894–1961) 127 years ago, on May 27, 1894, detective fiction writer Dashiell Hammett was born. “I won’t play the sap for you,” Sam Spade says to Brigid O’Shaughnessy at the end of The Maltese Falcon, one of the most famous scenes in all of hard-boiled crime literature—or, for that matter, film. Yet both the scene and the 1930 novel that contains it had clear beginnings in the stories Hammett wrote for Black Mask magazine during the mid-1920s. Sam Spade was preceded by the nameless Continental Op, the cynical hero of most of the stories, and Brigid O’Shaughnessy was an amalgamation of at least two previous characters, Ines Almad of “The Whosis Kid” and Princess Sonya Zhukovski of “The Gutting of Couffignal.”www.loa.org