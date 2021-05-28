Economy and COVID: The recovery, what to do with money moving forward

This “Outside Consultant” column by Kevin Henderson, a professor in the Management Department at the Opus College of Business, ran in the Star Tribune on June 14, 2021. This is a great question and an important one given the events of the past year. While there is no “sure thing” with respect to what will keep employees from leaving, there is some advice I can offer based on a research study I did with several colleagues at the University of St. Thomas (Rothausen, Henderson, Arnold, & Malshe, 2017). In this study, we interviewed 59 people across a variety of organizations and industries in order to develop a model around people’s decisions to stay or leave their organization.