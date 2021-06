China-Australia relations: Canberra ‘prepared to sit down across the desk’ with Beijing once more, PM Scott Morrison says. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has mentioned his authorities needs to restart dialogue with Beijing, as a sequence of commerce reprisals from China pressure the already-weakened relationship between the 2 nations.“We, in fact, wish to see the dialogue that was occurring to proceed once more and begin once more,” Morrison mentioned at a press convention on Saturday on the G7 leaders assembly within the UK, in keeping with a transcript despatched by his workplace. “Australia is all the time prepared to sit down across the desk…