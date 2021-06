Do you like tower defense games? How about super hard ones? If you answered yes to both of these, then you may like The Last Spell, which enters Early Access tomorrow. I will say, the game has a bit of a learning curve and is more complicated than the average title. Mostly because it’s also a tactical RPG based around surviving waves of the undead. What a horrible night to have a curse, am I right? What? Are Castlevania II references not cool anymore? What? They were never cool? Looks like I need to pay more attention.