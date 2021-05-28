Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Boonville Man

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to locate a missing 93-year-old man from Boonville, New York. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol announced early Friday morning that Stuart Bourgeois was last seen driving his 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a license plate number of FMD8140. Officials say Bourgeois is 5'7" and approximately 170 pounds. It is not known what clothing he was wearing, but his last known location was his family's business on Potato Hill Road.