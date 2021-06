As an Arkansas expat, I have learned many things about my home state, oddly enough, by being in other places. Nothing stands out more clearly than the realization that The Natural State boasts a disproportionate number of outstanding restaurants. Truly, it boggles my mind. It was the case when I lived there, and the restaurant scene has only gotten better in the two decades since I packed up the U-Haul and made off for Texas on a snowy New Year’s Day in 2001.