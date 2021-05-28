Mecha Cuddle Master is in the Fortnite Crew Pack for June

Pulling no punches, the pro gamer talks candidly about changing the face of Tekken, the state of play and what she's missed most about live crowds. Whisper it, but Jeannail Carter (aka Cuddle Core) might be the best thing to happen to competitive fighting games in a long time. The Chicago, Illinois, native has risen to the upper echelons of esports on her own terms, defying the odds to help change the face of a male-dominated scene and prove that players outside of Japan can have a seat at the top table, too.