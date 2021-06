A dramatic scene unfolded in an Ohio courtroom on Tuesday after a judge dismissed murder charges against the brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Judge Joan Synenberg of Cuyahoga County, Ohio, said the evidence for the charges was “insufficient” and would not support a conviction in the case against Tevin Biles-Thomas. “This matter has drawn to a conclusion. I thank everyone for their effort, and my heart goes out to the families of the victims,” Judge Syngenberg said in concluding the hearing. Suddenly, a figure flashed across video of the court proceedings, and someone offscreen shouts “you’ve got to...