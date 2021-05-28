Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

FAA passenger fines are sky-high — DOT airline fines are zero. Why?

By Charlie Leocha
travelersunited.org
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAA passenger fines have increased dramatically. DOT airline fines are almost non-existent. As we come to Memorial Day, the newspapers, radio, and newsletters fill with scare headlines from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Though a part of the Department of Transportation (DOT), it seems to focus on fining passengers. DOT never fined a passenger that I know of. And, DOT airline fines seem to be only for breaking DOT regulations … sometimes. Plus, all DOT airline fines are considered “consent orders.” This normally means the fines are cut in half unless the airline repeats the infraction.

www.travelersunited.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dot#Delta Airlines#Dot#Abc News#Americans#Cbs News#Delta Air Lines#Hotels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Economy
News Break
FAA
News Break
United Airlines
Related
Economyflyertalk.com

DOT Proposes $25 Million Fine Against Air Canada

The U.S. Department of Transportation is seeking a civil penalty against Air Canada of over $25 Million USD, over allegations the airline has not provided timely refunds to flyers with cancelled flights. The Canadian flag carrier claims the action has “no merit,” and intends to challenge the action. Air Canada...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

FAA Requires 737 MAX Operators To Regularly Check Flight Controls

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is now requiring operators of the Boeing 737 MAX to perform regular checks on the flight control systems. The agency issued a directive that mandates advice given by Boeing in December, requiring checks every 6,000 flight hours. Some 461 aircraft are believed to be affected.
Lifestylefox35orlando.com

FAA has received 3,000 reports of unruly airline passengers in 2021 so far

LOS ANGELES - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday that it has received approximately 3,000 reports of unruly behavior by airline passengers in 2021 alone. The agency recently proposed civil penalties ranging from $7,500 to $15,500 against four airline passengers who allegedly interfered with flight...
Aerospace & Defensenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Southwest Airlines grounds planes, cancels 500 flights amid computer glitch

Jun. 15—Hundreds of Southwest Airlines planes were grounded across the country Tuesday amid a computer glitch, triggering countless delays and stranding passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement posted on Twitter at 12:24 p.m. that Southwest requested a temporary nationwide ground stop while the airline resolved a computer issue.
PoliticsFlight Global.com

US DOT plans to fine Air Canada $25.5m for ticket refund delays

The US Department of Transportation (DOT) is looking to impose a $25.5 million civil penalty on Air Canada after the carrier dragged its feet on refunding tickets held by US passengers. The DOT’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protection (OACP) says on 15 June that it has filed a formal complaint...
FAAComplex

FAA Temporarily Grounded All Southwest U.S. Flights Due to Computer Issues

The Federal Aviation Administration announced earlier today that all Southwest Airlines flights across the United States were being temporarily grounded as the airline worked to resolve a nationwide computer issue, CNN reports. As of this writing, the halt has been lifted. “Southwest is in the process of resuming normal operations...
Los Angeles, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

FAA proposes $10,300 fine for accused unruly passenger on flight to L.A.

The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed a $10,300 fine against a suspected unruly passenger on a Feb. 3 flight from Boise, Idaho, to Los Angeles, it was announced Monday, June 14. The passenger on the Alaska Airlines flight smoked an e-cigarette in the airplane lavatory, which activated a smoke detector,...
LifestyleWichita Eagle

Booze, boogers and e-cigarettes: FAA proposes hefty fines for unruly plane passengers

Four airline passengers could face hefty fines for their “unruly” and “disruptive” behavior toward flight staff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency is proposing civil penalties of up to $15,500 against passengers accused of “interfering with flight attendants who instructed them to obey cabin crew instructions and various federal regulations,” the FAA announced Monday.
Lifestylewsgw.com

Unruly airline passengers face thousands in fines

A passenger on a JetBlue flight from New York has been accused of putting her finger in her nose and yelling and cursing at a flight attendant who asked her to put on her mask, forcing the plane to land in Fort Lauderdale instead of Cancun. The incident is one of four in which people accused of disrupting flights are facing fines as high as $15,500, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Monday.
Economytravelweekly.com

DOT seeks to fine Air Canada $25M over denied refunds

The Transportation Department's Office of Consumer Aviation Protection is seeking a fine of $25.6 million against Air Canada for failing to provide refunds to customers in a timely matter for flights it canceled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. "The civil penalty amount is based on a variety of...
Lifestylenews4sanantonio.com

Number of unruly passengers on flights on the rise

As more people return to air travel, unruly passengers are increasingly becoming a problem on flights. Most recently on Friday, when an off-duty Delta Airlines flight attendant apparently commandeered the intercom on a packed Atlanta bound flight that led to a scuffle that forced the plane to divert and land in Oklahoma City.
Politicsfaa.gov

Press Release – FAA Proposes Fines Against Four Passengers for Allegedly Interfering with Flight Attendants

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes civil penalties ranging from $7,500 to $15,500 against four airline passengers for allegedly interfering with flight attendants who instructed them to obey cabin crew instructions and various federal regulations. The enforcement actions announced today are part of the...
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

FAA Orders US Airlines Adequately Take Into Account Heavier Passengers

The US airline regulator FAA has ordered domestic airlines to adequately consider passenger and baggage weight, both that have been growing in recent years. Airlines need to use this information to fuel the plane adequately and be within guidelines to take-off weight. The estimated weight of passengers and their luggage is expected to rise by 5% to 10%.