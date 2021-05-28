13910 Walnut Creek Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23112

Come see this STUNNING, beautifully updated 2100 sq. 4 bed, 2.5 Bath home in the highly desirable Brandermill community. Any parent's dream, WALKING DISTANCE to Swift Creek Elementary school, St. Ledger’s pool, and numerous neighborhood playgrounds. Large, flat grass lot with mature landscaping, perfect for any indoor/outdoor entertaining, with plenty of play-space for children. Easy access to 288 and/or Powhite Parkway in less than 5 minutes! Uniform hardwoods throughout the first floor, a stunning kitchen with soft close cabinets, new kitchen quartz countertops, stainless steel microwave and oven and a newer stainless steel french door fridge. New shower and tile installed in master bathroom, New circuit breaker panel (2018), New HVAC system (2018), Ducts cleaned & sealed in 2020. New back deck installed in 2020 and first floor powder room painted and shiplap installed. Truly a REMARKABLE home that is move in ready and waiting for its new owners to make it their forever home!