President Biden campaigned on a pledge to raise taxes on the rich by reversing the 2017 tax cuts. Once in office, he issued several executive orders and the American Rescue Plan, quickly followed by his infrastructure proposal that has found little support in Congress. This spending was a placeholder for his promised higher taxes on the rich (and actually most others). The spending proposal may die, but higher taxes will reappear in other spending proposals or as a stand-alone tax “reform” bill.