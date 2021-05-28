News Break

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that there was $300 damage done to their vehicle’s front windshield after it was struck by gunfire.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Quadrek Fields, 19, of Raleigh Street was arrested Wednesday on warrants for assault on a female, injury to personal property and failure to appear in Scotland County. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Gene Henegan, 73, of Queensdale Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Michelle McNair, 32, of Kinston Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG —Brenna Jacobs, 41, of South Turnpike Road was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear. She was given a $200 bond.