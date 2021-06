It's Thursday, which means that once again the Epic Games Store has a new free game for users to snag: Frostpunk! Available now, players can acquire the title for absolutely no charge through June 10th. For those unfamiliar with how free games on the Epic Games Store work, the title only needs to be claimed by that specific date. Those that are too busy playing something else at the moment can claim the game and get to it whenever they have time. It's a nice perk for users, and it just might help some players discover a new favorite game!