Modern-day Texas has many cities that are mammoth urban centers that can compete with any in the country. As the old saying goes, everything’s bigger in Texas, and our cities are included in that. However, it really wasn’t that long ago that the entire Lone Star State was thought of as a more rural area. Decades ago, Dallas was significantly smaller than it is today. Many Dallasites feared the rapid growth and urbanization of the city. Traffic and poor road planning were major issues. The Dallas Citizens Traffic Commission studied how to make traffic more efficient. We found this 1955 film created by the commission to advise city planners on how to improve traffic flow. You won’t even recognize it with how much Texas has changed since then!