Doctor’s Tip: High blood pressure (hypertension)

Many studies around the world have shown that hypertension or high blood pressure might be a modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular diseases and early death among people. Experts say that understanding how cells around arteries and blood vessels function to regulate blood pressure is key to treat people with conditions such as chest pain or stroke. Earlier, health experts have underlined the value of metals such as potassium and calcium in controlling blood pressure. Now a team of scientists has found that zinc might as well be quite beneficial in keeping blood pressure in control. As per the team, the role of zinc in maintaining normal blood pressure has been underappreciated and essential for a long time. Experts have said that the metal can provide a potent pathway for therapies to treat hypertension. The authors of the study have said that almost all functions of the body depend on arteries that channelize oxygen-rich blood and energy throughout the body. Muscle cells present in blood vessels are responsible for how fast or slow the blood reaches its end. The blood pressure rises when muscles contract and constrict arteries and as the muscles loosen up, arteries get bigger, the blood pressure drops. Experts say that if blood pressure drops too much, the blood flow will not be sufficient to provide the body enough oxygen and nutrients. Blood vessels can be damaged or ruptured if the blood pressure is too high. The new study has shown that zinc has many beneficial effects on blood pressure. The findings of the study have been released in the journal called Nature Communications.