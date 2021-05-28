Cancel
Atlantic Bay Mortgages Adopts DocMagic Total eClose Platform

By Katie Jensen
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDocMagic Inc., announced that Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, a national independent mortgage banker, successfully processed more than 10,000 paperless eClosings. DocMagic Inc, provider of loan documentation preparation, automated regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, offers its Total eClose Platform to the tech-savvy lenders at Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group for a completely digitized closing process.

