NEW Strike Industries Pistol Grip Plug Tool Holder

By Nic L
The Firearm Blog
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuns are machines. No matter how well-made or expensive a machine is, it will break at some point. For this reason, firearms with higher round counts could benefit from having some tools and spare parts around. Batteries in electronic optics can die at inopportune times if not replaced regularly. This is a good reason to keep spares. The problem with carrying spare batteries and tools is that they’re always in my bag. If I needed my rifle off the range and had a part break or an optic die, I would be SOL. To address this problem, Strike Industries has released the Strike Pistol Grip Plug Tool Holder Insert. This allows you to carry your spares in the gun.

www.thefirearmblog.com
