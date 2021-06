Shadowlands can’t last forever; regardless of what the Jailer and Sylvanas do over the next few patches, at some point we’ll be venturing somewhere new. Perhaps it’ll be in the current expansion, like how we went from the Broken Isles to Nazjatar and Mechagon during Battle for Azeroth, or we may just have to wait until the next expansion like we’ve done so many times before. And while it may seem premature to broach the question, the tidbits and clues that Blizzard tends to scatter throughout always keep me mindful of what they might be planning next.