Holy Name Medical Center and the Borough of Fort Lee are partnering to provide no-cost* COVID-19 vaccines to residents. We are administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to all people age 12 and over. Children under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The vaccination will be administered in two doses, three weeks apart. The vaccine clinic will take place at the Jack Alter Fort Lee Community Center (1355 Inwood Terrace, Fort Lee). Please register at holyname.org/VaccineFortLee.