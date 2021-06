Adam Vinatieri recently retired as the NFL's all-time leading scorer, closing the book on a 24-year career split between the Colts and Patriots. There was a time, however, about halfway through the legendary kicker's journey through the pros, when another Super Bowl contender was prepared to welcome him aboard. According to Sports Illustrated's Andrew Brandt, a former agent and NFL executive, Vinatieri nearly signed with the Packers back in 2006, ultimately choosing Indianapolis over Green Bay and New England so that he could "extend his career by years" by kicking in the Colts' domed stadium.