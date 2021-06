(Saint Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Judicial Branch is looking at the possibility of expanding audio and video coverage of criminal proceedings in the state. The high-profile trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin was the first-ever Minnesota trial to be broadcast live. The Minnesota Supreme Court says audio and video coverage of court proceedings has been a critical component of public access during the COVID-19 pandemic. An advisory committee has been ordered to consider whether current rules for media coverage should be modified or expanded. The committee will make recommendations by July 1st.