The murder of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer last year would never have caught national attention and spurred the police-reform movement still in play today if not for Darnella Frazier. Though horrified at what she was seeing and scared for her own safety, the 17-year-old bystander held her cellphone camera steadily for more than 10 minutes as the life ebbed from Floyd’s body. The resulting video spawned months of national protests, drove continuing reform efforts in Congress and was the key evidence in the murder conviction of police officer Derek Chauvin.