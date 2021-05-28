Cancel
Omaha, NE

Forum: A path back to 'normal'?

Cover picture for the articleOpportunities to resume a more normal way of life continue to grow -- across the state and on the UNMC campus -- for individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. During Wednesday's campus forum, UNMC leaders answered questions and outlined new guidance that went into effect that very day. They also encouraged vaccination and reiterated the need for unvaccinated individuals to continue to wear masks, social distance and take appropriate public health safety measures.

