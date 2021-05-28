CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2021

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, June 24, 2021 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT”) announces the results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held virtually on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Shareholders holding an aggregate of approximately 107,683,466 common shares of DHT were present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting, representing approximately 63% of the issued and outstanding common shares of DHT as of the close of business on May 20, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders voted (1) to elect Erik Andreas Lind and Sophie Rossini to DHT’s Board of Directors, as Class III directors, for a term of three years and (2) to ratify the selection of Ernst & Young AS as DHT’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.