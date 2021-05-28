Cancel
Empower Clinics Updates Current Pipeline of 22 Clinics With 2 More Locations Upgraded from Pending To Signed Leases

 20 days ago

Empower National Clinics Expansion Strategy Is Ahead of Schedule and Accelerating. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ('Empower' or the 'Company') an integrated healthcare company serving patients through clinics, a telemedicine platform, and a leading medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens and developing novel COVID-19 testing protocols, is pleased to announce a further expansion of its clinics pipeline with two more medical clinic locations finalized under its Canadian clinic expansion plan.

#Leases#Medical Clinic#Cbdt#Cse#Canadian#Loi#Company#Ida Pharmacy#Tele Medicine#Md#Mcto#National Policy#Np#The Required Filings#Kai Lab
