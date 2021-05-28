Empower Clinics Updates Current Pipeline of 22 Clinics With 2 More Locations Upgraded from Pending To Signed Leases

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / ECC Ventures 4 Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ECCF.P) is pleased to announce that, on June 15, 2021, it completed an initial public offering (the "Offering") in British Columbia and Alberta of 2,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $200,000 pursuant to a final prospectus dated May 6, 2021 (the "Prospectus"). Following closing of the Offering, a total of 5,650,000 Common Shares are issued and outstanding, of which 2,000,000 are currently held in escrow pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"), as disclosed in the Prospectus.