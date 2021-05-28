Cancel
California State

Kisses From Italy Launches First Franchise in California As Part of a Planned National and International Rollout

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S. based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor (the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that the Company's first franchise is now open for business in Chino, California and will begin operations today, Friday May 28th, as of 9:00 AM PDT (Pacific Daylight Time). Kisses From Italy initially announced the signing of the California franchise agreement, in January of 2020 with Ms. Sharon Preston, who possesses over 25 years of experience in the retail sector, and now becomes the first operating franchisee in the Company's history.

