Cowboys "Draft" A Plan To Support Mental Health

With training camp in Oxnard just under a month away, we are left with speculation about the way this season should go for the Dallas Cowboys. The long wait may be interspersed with an occasional development. We’ll pounce on those like Scooby-Doo on a snack, but for the most part we just construct scenarios in our minds. In light of that, Jon Machota of The Athletic did a survey this week to gauge what fans are expecting. Like all such solicited questionnaires, it is not exactly scientific. Also, a lot of the questions, like whether CeeDee Lamb should continue to return punts, are a bit deep in the details.