Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper, IN

Looking Back: 5/29

duboiscountyherald.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe graduation exercises for the 101 seniors of Jasper High school will be held at 8 o’clock on Wednesday evening of this week in the gym. Judith Pfeffer will deliver the valedictory address. Jennie Hopf will deliver the salutatory address. Bernard J. Gallagher, superintendent of the city schools, will introduce the commencement speaker, Dr. Russell J. Humbert. Humbert is the president of Depauw University in Greencastle. Principal Claude Miller will present the class, after which the diplomas will be presented by Casper A. Elliott, a member of the school board.

duboiscountyherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henry J#American Legion Baseball#Baseball Game#College Baseball#Jasper High School#Depauw University#Newton#Legion#The U S Chamber#Assumption Cathedral#St Joseph Church#Holy Family Church#Babe Ruth League#The Lions Club Giants#The Kiwanis Club Reds#Holland High School#Myers Shurway Foods
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greencastle, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Jasper, IN
State
Illinois State
County
Dubois County, IN
City
Evansville, IN
City
Washington, IN
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Related