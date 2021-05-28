Looking Back: 5/29

The graduation exercises for the 101 seniors of Jasper High school will be held at 8 o’clock on Wednesday evening of this week in the gym. Judith Pfeffer will deliver the valedictory address. Jennie Hopf will deliver the salutatory address. Bernard J. Gallagher, superintendent of the city schools, will introduce the commencement speaker, Dr. Russell J. Humbert. Humbert is the president of Depauw University in Greencastle. Principal Claude Miller will present the class, after which the diplomas will be presented by Casper A. Elliott, a member of the school board.