Economy

Eric Sprott Increases Investment In Sassy's Gander Gold

austinnews.net
 28 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ('Sassy' or the 'Company') (CSE:SASY)(OTCQB:SSYRF)(FSE:4E7) is pleased to announce that Mr. Eric Sprott is increasing his ownership in Sassy subsidiary Gander Gold Corporation to 17.35% (10,666,666 special warrants) by purchasing $1.6 million of a $2.2 million private placement in Gander Gold. This financing is expected to close in early June 2021.

www.austinnews.net
#Canada#Gander Gold Corporation#Canadian#Liard Mining Division
