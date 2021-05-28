Firma Advanced Carbon Materials Inc. Announces Launch of Production at Northstar Sustainable Energy Facility

CALGARY, AB, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) and Astra Oil Corp. ("Astra") announce that they have entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement"), pursuant to which Surge has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Astra ("Astra Shares") by way of a statutory arrangement (the "Transaction") for total consideration of approximately $160 million. The Transaction is to be funded by the issuance of Surge common shares ("Surge Shares"), and the assumption of approximately $15 million of net debt1.