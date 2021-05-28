Northern Lights Raises Up to US$2 Million to Expand Exploration at Secret Pass

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ('Northern Dynasty' or the 'Company') announces that it has entered into an At-the-Market Offering Agreement dated June 21, 2021 (the 'ATM Agreement') with H.C. Wainwright & Co. (the 'Agent'). Under the ATM Agreement, the Company will be entitled, at its discretion and from time-to-time during the term of the ATM Agreement, to sell, through the Agent, as sales agent, common shares of the Company (the 'Common Shares') having an aggregate gross sales price of up to US$14.5 million (the 'Offering' or 'ATM Facility'). Sales of the Common Shares will be made in 'at the market distributions', as defined in National Instrument 44-102, directly on the NYSE American stock exchange ('NYSE American') or on any other existing trading market in the United States. No offers or sales of Common Shares will be made in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other trading markets in Canada.