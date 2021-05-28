Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Northern Lights Raises Up to US$2 Million to Expand Exploration at Secret Pass

austinnews.net
 28 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ('Northern Lights' or the 'Company') (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a financing agreement (the 'Agreement') with Precious Metals Capital Group, LLC ('Investor'), a U.S.-based institutional investor, in connection with an issuance by the Company of unsecured zero-coupon non-redeemable convertible securities (each, a 'Convertible Security') to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to US$2,000,000 (approximately C$2,425,760) (the 'Transaction').

www.austinnews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Lights#Nlrcf#Llc#Company#Canadian#Secret Pass Gold Project#Reyna Silver Corp#Transaction#Convertible Security#Investor#The Conversion Price#The Conversion Price#Cse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

Majority, immigrant-focused US neobank, raises $19 million

Immigrant-centered neobank Majority raises $19 million seed round. The funding will help Majority grow its offerings and staff as it seeks to carve out a unique space with services tailored for migrants. Houston- and Stockholm-based Majority has raised $19 million in its seed funding round led by Valar Ventures with...
Metal Miningmining.com

Northern Vertex expands landholding at Moss mine in Arizona, shares up

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEE) has significantly expanded its landholdings around the Moss gold-silver mine in NW Arizona, increasing the property size from 47 sqkm to almost 169 sqkm through staking and land acquisition. This property expansion was driven by the results of a detailed review of the regional...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Northern Lights Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing Of $100,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Denver, CO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Northern Lights Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading tomorrow, Thursday, June 24, 2021, under the ticker symbol "NLITU". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "NLIT" and "NLITW" respectively.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Lendbuzz Raises $360 Million to Expand Proprietary Auto Finance Platform

BOSTON (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Lendbuzz, an AI-based auto finance platform, today announced a $360 million investment, including $60 million in Series C equity financing led by Wellington Management joined by Goldman Sachs & Co and MUFG Innovation Partners, and $300 million in debt financing led by Goldman Sachs Bank USA. The new growth capital will support the company’s fast expansion, and allow Lendbuzz to further its mission of helping individuals currently underserved by the traditional credit system. The company, which partners with auto dealerships, offers an end-to-end loan origination and servicing platform that fits into dealers’ existing F&I workflows and enables a seamless, digital experience for buyers.
Marketsdecrypt.co

NFT Marketplace Rarible Raises $14.2 Million To Expand on Flow Blockchain

Rarible is a marketplace where users can buy and sell NFTs. Image: Shutterstock. Rarible has raised $14.2 million in Series A following the recent NFT craze. It will expand its NFT marketplace to Flow blockchain, which doesn’t charge gas fees for minting. NFT marketplace Rarible has closed a Series A...
Businesscybersecdn.com

SentinelOne Seeks to Raise Up to $928 Million in IPO

Endpoint security company SentinelOne on Monday set the terms of its initial public offering (IPO). SentinelOne filed for an IPO in early June and in an amendment made to its S-1 registration statement on Monday the company revealed that it’s offering 32 million shares of its Class A common stock.
Marketsdallassun.com

Northern Dynasty Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$14.5 Million

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ('Northern Dynasty' or the 'Company') announces that it has entered into an At-the-Market Offering Agreement dated June 21, 2021 (the 'ATM Agreement') with H.C. Wainwright & Co. (the 'Agent'). Under the ATM Agreement, the Company will be entitled, at its discretion and from time-to-time during the term of the ATM Agreement, to sell, through the Agent, as sales agent, common shares of the Company (the 'Common Shares') having an aggregate gross sales price of up to US$14.5 million (the 'Offering' or 'ATM Facility'). Sales of the Common Shares will be made in 'at the market distributions', as defined in National Instrument 44-102, directly on the NYSE American stock exchange ('NYSE American') or on any other existing trading market in the United States. No offers or sales of Common Shares will be made in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other trading markets in Canada.
Marketsaithority.com

Securitize Raises $48 Million in Series B Capital to Expand Its Leadership in Digital Asset Securities and in the Digitization of Private Capital Markets

Oversubscribed Round Co-LED by Morgan Stanley Tactical Value and Blockchain Capital, With Participation by Borderless Capital, Idc Ventures and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank. Securitize, Inc. announced that its Series B fundraising round was oversubscribed, with $48 million raised from new and existing investors. The convergence of venture capital and asset management signals a consensus on the future adoption of digital asset securities and this technology continuing to grow. The raise also comes before the anticipated launch of Securitize Markets, a marketplace designed for the trading of digital asset securities, providing a path to liquidity for the private capital markets.
Industrypayloadasia.com

PayCargo raises US$125 million in series B round

Freight payments platform PayCargo has snagged US$125 million series B investment by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners. The series B round comes nine months after the investor injected US$35 million, and the company said this round of investment will allow them to expand into new markets, with a focus on security and data protection, to fit every part of the supply chain.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Unit Raises $51 Million To Expand FinServ Products, Integrations

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform Unit has raised $51 million in a Series B funding round, the company said in a Thursday (June 17) announcement. The financial services platform builder said the new funding will help it expand financial products and integrations — Unit has recently begun working with Plaid and Allpoint — as well as a more robust set of features, which include software development kits (SDKs) and front-end components, according to the announcement.
Boats & WatercraftsHomer News

Northern Enterprise Boat Yard expands business

Northern Enterprises Boat Yard, Inc., the largest privately owned dry dock marina in Alaska, is expanding its docks and boat-lifting capabilities in an effort to better serve the peninsula marine community. Located on Kachemak Drive, the boatyard currently operates a 75-metric-ton travel lift, but is installing a new machine that...
BusinessBrewbound.com

Ohza Raises $4 Million in Funding and Expands Nationally

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Ohza, the ready-to-drink cocktail brand best known for its convenient premade mimosas, recently closed a round of funding worth just over $4 million. This will allow the company to support its newly inked partnerships with some of the largest distributors in the country, including Southern Glazer’s and Breakthru Beverage, as well as double-down on its direct-to-consumer efforts. The round was led by CircleUp Growth Partners with participation from Branch Venture Group, Ruttenberg Gordon Investments, Riverside Ventures, individuals like Elliot Grainge, Founder of 10K Projects and existing investors such as Austin Rosen, Founder of Electric Feel Management.
Businesstechstartups.com

R-Zero, a biosafety tech startup born during the pandemic, raises $41.5 million for the world’s first intelligent disinfection UV-C light banks

R-Zero, a San Francisco-based tech startup formed during the pandemic to make ultraviolet disinfecting machines for commercial and institutional customers, announced today it has raised $41.5 million to help automate its process and make it more efficient. The round, which brings the company’s total funding to $58 million, was led by Silicon Valley venture capital firm World Innovation Lab.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Confluent sets IPO terms, to raise up to $759 million

Confluent Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, which could value the California-based data infrastructure software company at up to $8.33 billion. The company is looking to raise up to $759 million in the IPO, as it is offering 23.0 million Class A shares and the IPO is expected to price between $29 and $33 a share. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CFLT." The company expects a total of 252.37 million Class A and Class B shares to be outstanding after the IPO. Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters. Confluent reported a net loss of $229.8 million on revenue of $236.6 million in 2020, after a loss of $95.0 million on revenue of $149.8 million in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has lost 3.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 7.2%.