World’s End Club joins this week’s eShop roundup

In making a sequel to anything, there's an inherent tension between re-capturing what made the original enjoyable while introducing enough newness to make a separate adventure worthwhile at all. That tension is exponentially increased in a case like that of NEO: The World Ends With You, when the sequel is not only coming 14 years after the first game, but on a completely different set of platforms and set in a location inspired by a real-world that's changed dramatically in that time too. What, then, does it take for Square Enix to make something simultaneously faithful, novel, and true to Japanese youth culture in Tokyo as we know it now?