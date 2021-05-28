World’s End Club joins this week’s eShop roundup

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power – Based on the animated series DC Super Hero Girls, this new game offers fun for everyone who’s ever wanted to help citizens in need while doling out sweet justice. Execute stunning combos in battle using the game’s easy-to-learn controls and wide array of character abilities, each tailored to the six playable Super Heroes and Super-Villains. Wonder Woman uses her warrior skills with the Lasso of Truth and Flying Shield, Supergirl has Heat Vision and Super-Breath, and Batgirl can invent crime-fighting gadgets like the Bat-Hook. When you’re ready for some mischief, though, you can use your Spring Spree mega-jump as the rambunctious Harley Quinn. Then, try out Catwoman’s Cat Dance ability to scratch away your foes, or trap enemies by deploying Star Sapphire’s Cage of Love. DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power will be available June 4.