Tresorit is the end-to-end encryption service that you or your business needs

If you have a Google Android phone, you need to be on the lookout for a new strain of malware that could be targeting your device. Heimdal Security researchers first identified the malware attack from what’s known as the MazarBot. If your phone is infected, the bot gives the hacker administrator rights, allowing them almost total access to the phone and the ability to send and read messages, access passwords and codes and even completely erase the device. The virus also allows hacker to obtain information from all websites the phone user visits in the future in what’s known as a Man-in-the-Middle attack.