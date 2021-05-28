Cancel
Exploring LEGOLAND Windsor’s brand new LEGO MYTHICA land

By Sébastien
brickfanatics.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrick Fanatics takes an early tour of LEGOLAND Windsor’s new LEGO MYTHICA land ahead of its official opening this weekend. Several years of planning and development, a £20 million investment and one global pandemic later, the UK’s LEGOLAND Windsor Resort is almost ready to unveil its latest attraction to the general public. Brick Fanatics was offered a chance to visit the new world of MYTHICA before it opens on May 29, so we sent Sébastien Daniell down to take a peek beyond the portal and experience the park’s latest attractions.

www.brickfanatics.com
