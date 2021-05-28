Exploring LEGOLAND Windsor’s brand new LEGO MYTHICA land

LEGOLAND California Resort reopened with the most awesome theme park addition…The LEGO Movie World. Inspired by The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, The LEGO Movie World immerses families in the LEGO movie universe, placing them right on the streets of Bricksburg. The new land is vibrant and expansive, reimagining the most memorable parts of the film into engaging attractions. LEGOLAND California Resort is open, and here is what you need to know about the new LEGO Movie World, now open in Carlsbad, California.