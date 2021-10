It appears that a third installment of Iello's popular King of Tokyo series is on the way. The board game publisher has a teaser up at their booth at Essen Spiel, hinting at a new setting that's not a heavily populated city. Instead, the display shows a monster standing on a desert island in front of a volcano. No other details were provided about the game, but the display appears to show off a new kind of token that represents smaller monsters that might be minions or bystanders on the island.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO