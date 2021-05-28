Lawmaking under Pressure: An Initial Response to Commentators

[Ntina Tzouvala is a Senior Lecturer at Australian National University College of Law.]. At a time when overseas travel, in-person academic events, and mediocre conference food were still commonplace, I attended the conference in Amsterdam that forms the backdrop for this impressive volume. The event, organised by Ingo Venzke and Kevin Jon Heller, was lively, joyful, and not without controversy, which is the best a conference can be. Due to a series of contingencies (or perhaps, the necessity that is my inability to schedule realistically) I was unable to contribute to the publication. The comments that follow are, then, a combination of my conference remarks, a reaction to some of the book’s contributions and the expression of my own remorse for not being part of this monumental project. I am not using the adjective ‘monumental’ lightly. At 524 pages long, the thirty chapters of this book cover an astounding range of topics. Some contributions offer theoretical reflections on contingency as a critical move in international legal history (see: Venzke, Painter, Özsu, Johns, Gordon, Moyn). Others explore the potential and limitations of a contingency-centred historical sensibility in fields as diverse as investment law (Greeman, Ostřanský, El Boudouhi), human rights (Goldmann, Steininger & Jochen von Bernstorf, McNeilly), the law of the sea (Ranganathan, Elferink), or international humanitarian law (Alexander, Maganza, Mulder & Boyd van Dijk). In other words, even if one remains sceptical about the historiographical intervention of the editors, they will still appreciate this volume being one of the most comprehensive (if not the most comprehensive) volumes on critical international legal history to date.