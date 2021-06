CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Def Leppard has been spending time celebrating its rock of ages during the past six or so years. And those ages have been nothing if not prodigious. Since the release of its last studio album, a self-titled effort in 2015, the British troupe and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2019 has released a best-of compilation, two live albums and five box sets compiled of past works and unreleased rarities. It has another of the latter -- “The Collection: Volume III” -- coming on Friday, June 11, and the group also maintains an online subscription Vault service.