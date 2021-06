US real estate became a hot commodity during the Covid-19 pandemic, but an industry survey released Tuesday said vacation homes were even hotter, underscoring how those who could afford it sought comfort far from cities despite the economy's collapse. "With no other major event happening since 2020 other than the pandemic, the rise in vacation home sales can be reasonably attributed to... people able to work from home, students schooled virtually, and as the population sought for safety and recreation away from urban areas," the report said.